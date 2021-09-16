“Vengeance doesn’t matter to me”: Denzel Washington talks about “The Equalizer 2”

Denzel Washington on his new film “The Equalizer 2”, justified violence and the joy of inspiring others.





Denzel Washington, this is your first time in a sequel.

Perhaps that is also because I died in many of my films – a sequel is difficult to follow. The main reason why I did “The Equalizer 2” was the very good script. Then, of course, that my good friend Antoine Fuqua directed it again. We now understand each other blindly. I can trust him completely and he trust me.

How did you feel to be back in the shoes of ex-CIA agent Robert McCall?

In the first film we first had to introduce McCall and show what makes him tick. Now we have been able to develop it further and also present its character in greater detail. For me, the centerpiece of the film is the scene in which McCall helps a boy from the neighborhood not to get caught up in a gang and not to become a criminal. It’s almost like a father-son relationship. McCall wants to protect him and show him the right way. And I know how important that is for adolescents – after all, I have four children.

To person Denzel Washington (63) is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He is also the only African American actor to have won two Academy Awards. Namely as Best Supporting Actor in “Glory” (1989) and as Best Actor in “Training Day” (2002). When asked about this, he says: “I would be very happy if you didn’t make that difference anymore. I’m a two Academy Awards actor. Basta. Okay, I’m African American and I’m very proud of it. But that’s all. Because the fact that I’m black is just my genetic inheritance, nothing more. “ “The Equalizer 2” is currently showing in German cinemas.

“The Equalizer 2” is also a film about revenge. How do you – as a professed Christian – deal with the concept of vengeance in your real life?

I do a lot in films that I would never do in real life. I don’t have to kill anyone to play a killer. What interests me about every film is the message behind it. And then the message is clear to me: it’s empathy. The ability to empathize and, if possible, to help my neighbor. The concept of the film is that someone protects the weak from the bad. For me, revenge doesn’t matter in the film or in real life.

You play the protector who tries to redress the injustices in the world very effectively. That is to say: McCall’s humanism claims a great number of deaths.

But it’s the bad guys who get killed. In preparation for this role, I worked very hard on post-traumatic stress disorder. And with trauma that people have suffered as a result of brutal violence. I also met with war veterans. And I can tell you that some people have the talent to kill, to destroy. And to protect. This is your job. And we don’t really want to know how they do it. To say we don’t need people like that – that’s naive. And dumb. Humanity has been aggressive and violent from the beginning of time. Why? I have no idea. You have to ask Cain and Abel. We’re killing each other, and I’m afraid we always will. In any case, I am very happy that there are people who make sure that we can feel safe in our cities.

You might also be interested in





Movie : Terence Hill talks about the moment of Bud Spencer’s death notice Harassment allegations : Kevin Spacey’s new film is said to have grossed just $ 618

You are known for helping people in very specific difficult life situations.

Yes, I do it a different way than McCall, but I like to help where I can. Some things were talked about, but most of them weren’t. But that’s okay. I don’t need this public recognition. Nobody should need that kind of approval. The only reason you do this is to help.

In a speech you gave to graduates of Dillard University, you said: Don’t strive to do a job; strive to change the world.

I really believe in that. The question is: who did I help today? Who was I good to today? It doesn’t matter how much money you make, who you criticize or even kill. And you can help every day, even on a small scale. A smile here, a good word there. Or make someone happy, inspire them to do something. What I value most in my fellow human beings is love, patience, and insight. And from time to time it is also good when people stand up for their visions and strong opinions.

In preparation for the interview, I found the following quote from you: America must stand behind President Trump.

Who is supposed to have said that? I? Where did you find that? On the Internet? End of answer! Just so it’s clear: I never said that. We are now in the information age. And the lesson I have learned is never to deny anything wrong that has been said about me.

Do you think movies can have an impact on life?

In any case. When I was a kid, I saw “Shaft” in the cinema and that was a great experience. I had never before seen a black man who was so brave and fearlessly faced all dangers. That really impressed me. And I really wanted a Colt like Shaft. Of course, these films were pure escapism. But it was definitely good to forget about reality for two hours.

The interview was conducted by Ulrich Lössl