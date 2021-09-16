Touching reunion with her mom after 8 months

Nicole Kidman: Reunion with her mom Janelle

What a moving family reunion! Nicole Kidman (53) can finally embrace her mom Janelle again. On Instagram, the actress shared a touching picture of the first meeting with her mother after the corona pandemic. Because of the border closings, the two women were separated for eight months.

“I love you mom”







“It feels so good to be able to hug my mom! After eight months. I missed her 80th birthday, but now I’m here. I love you, mom,” wrote Nicole Kidman about the beautiful snapshot on Instagram. While the 53-year-old spent the time of the corona lockdown with her husband Keith Urban (52) and their daughters Sunday (12) and Faith (9) in America, Janelle Kidman lives in Australia. Nicole was only recently able to return to her home country, but had to spend 14 days in quarantine before meeting her mother.

Her seven million Instagram followers are happy to see her again emotionally. “That’s so great,” and “I’m sure your mom thought it was just as beautiful as you. Mom’s hugs are the best,” the comments read.