Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman: Hollywood daughter is now showing – this is how the young woman looks today

Photos of the daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman are an absolute rarity. The now 27-year-old has now posted a selfie on Instagram. This is what it looks like today.

This is what the daughter of the Hollywood stars looks like today.

London – For a little over ten years they were Hollywood’s dream couple: Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. They married on Christmas 1990, and the two superstars separated in February 2001. Nonetheless, there was a good side to our time together – or rather: two good sides. Because at that time adopted Cruise and Kidman their two common children: Bella Kidman Cruise and the younger ones Conor Cruise.

Right from the start, the two actors kept their daughter and son away from the public. In an interview with Australian magazine Who declared in 2018 Kidman: “Our relationship is very private, I protect that.” The 27-year-old shows up every now and then Bella but still the broad masses. Not often, but now, for example, very up-to-date.

Hollywood stars in private: Photo of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s daughter appeared – this is what she looks like

She posted photo from yourself on Instagram *. Or to be very precise: Bella photographed her reflection in the mirror and published it on the online service. It shows her with shoulder-length black hair that she hides under a cap. For Instagram * users, the snapshot great on. “What a great face” or just “beautiful” can be read in the comment lines.









the daughter with the world-famous parents is otherwise clearly more closed on their profile. Selfies are a rare exception. Rather, the artist posts her painted works or her photographs. But: Exceptions prove the rule. This was also the case in May of this year when she presented her nose ring to her followers *.

Tom Cruise: This is the adult daughter of the Hollywood star

Like you famous father also belong Bella and you two years younger Brother Conor the Scientology sect at. mummy Kidman said in 2018 Who: “You can make your own decisions. You have chosen Scientologists to be. It is our job as parents to always show unconditional love. “

Bella lives with her husband Max Parker in the English capital London. Very close to one Scientology-Headquarters. In 2015 she and the 33-year-old IT expert got married. In addition to her artistic activity, she sells bags, shirts and cell phone cases through an online shop. Your one-woman company is called “BKC” (stands for Bella Kidman Cruise).

Posted by accident Papa Tom a video on his Instagram * account on the same day. You can see Cruiseattending a screening of the Hollywood flick “Tenet” in a London cinema. Probably for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus *. Perhaps there was a meeting with the afterwards daughter at. *tz.de is part of the nationwide Ippen digital editorial network

List of rubric lists: © Claudio_Onorati / dpa / picture alliance