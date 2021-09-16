He is a former successful wrestler, one of Hollywood’s greatest action heroes and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – we’re talking about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

A lot has happened to the actor since the beginning of his career, and he has also changed a lot on the outside. We’ll take you through the years with Dwayne Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson: This is how he started his career

In wrestling, Johnson started out as Flex Kavana for the United States Wrestling Association in the 1990s. He won the tag team title there twice. In 1996 he appeared – in honor of his father and grandfather – under the name Rocky Maivia at the Survivor Series and won the WWF Intercontinental Championship in February 1997.

After a brief hiatus, it returned as The Rock, the name by which it is still known today, and again won the WWF Championship. More victories followed, but the more his beginning film career developed, the less he fought in the ring. In October 2006, Dwayne Johnson announced that he would retire from the sport.

However, five years later he got back in the ring. “The Rock” has won the WWE Championship title eight times, the World Championship and the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice.

Dwayne Johnson: From Wrestler to Actor and Action Hero

Dwayne is at least as successful in the film industry as he is as a wrestler. From the fifth part of the film series “Fast & Furious” he played the police officer “Luke Hobbs”.









In blockbusters like “San Andreas”, “Baywatch”, “Jumanji” and “Skyscraper” he embodied one of the leading roles. In 2016 he lent his voice to the demigod “Maui” from the Disney film “Vaiana – Paradise Has a Hook”.

What Dwayne Johnson used to look like and the actor’s private life you can find out in the video.