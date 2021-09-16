These are the best movies

Anyone who is a fan of games of chance and casinos and who is also into films has a considerable and at the same time exciting selection of films. Countless films have been produced and published here, especially in the last 15-20 years.

Including some representatives from famous film series or even entire film series that deal with the topic. Sizzling casino air is guaranteed in the following films on the subject of gambling and casinos.

James Bond: Casino Royale

Published: 2006

Actors: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Judi Dench, Mads Mikkelsen

Director: Martin Campbell (James Bond 007 – Goldeneye, The Mask of Zorro, Green Lantern, The Foreigner)

Casino Royale is arguably one of the most important stories in the Bond universe. On the one hand, Casino Royale is Ian Fleming’s first James Bond novel, published in 1953. On the other hand, the story is also the basis for the first film appearance of Daniel Craig as James Bond, who replaced Pierce Brosnan as 007 in 2006.

One of the highlights of the story and thus of the film is the Texas Hold’em tournament, which takes place in the “Casino Royale” of the same name in Montenegro and in which James Bond has to take part. The aim is to defeat the terrorist Le Chiffre at the tournament. Few films have so far managed to bring the thrill of a casino game to the big screen in this form, like Casino Royale.

In addition, the film helped Craig, who said goodbye to his role as James Bond with “No Time to Die” this year, to his final breakthrough.

Ocean’s trilogy with George Clooney and Brad Pitt

Title: Ocean’s Eleven

Published: 2001

Starring: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, Andy García

Director: Steven Soderbergh (Life Interrupted, Der Informant !, Side Effects, Erin Brokovich)

As far as casino films are concerned, the Ocean’s trilogy also has a special and therefore important role. Especially the first part “Oceans Eleven” has cult status and is considered one of the best “Heist” comedies in film history to date. The other Ocean’s films are more or less about casinos.

In the first part, however, the relationship is greatest here. Here the eleven-man gang around Danny Ocean, played by George Clooney, wants to rob three casinos at the same time. To do this, of course, the gang must first find out everything about the casinos Bellagio, The Mirage and MGM Grand. Thus, the casinos play an important role here and serve as the most important backdrop for the film.

21: Another way to rob a casino

Title: 21

Published: 2008

Starring: Kevin Spacey, Jim Sturgess, Kate Bosworth, Laurence Fishburne

Director: Robert Luketic (Naturally blonde, The naked truth, Kiss & Kill, Paranoia – Risky Game)

The film with the simple title “21” is also about the indirect raid on a casino. Unlike Danny Ocean, however, the protagonists do not rely on a classic raid. Instead, math and the notorious card counting play an important role here. The focus is on Ben Campbell, who studies mathematics at the renowned MIT and is considered a genius. This did not escape the notice of his professor Mickey Rosa, who has a lucrative sideline.









For this purpose, the professor maintains a secret group of the most talented students who dedicate themselves to counting cards. With their skills and with the help of Ben, the group finally manages to illegally deprive one casino after the other of their money. Which of course doesn’t always go smoothly.

Casino: Best cinema entertainment with a top cast

Title: Casino

Published: 1995

Starring: Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone, Joe Pesci, James Woods

Director: Martin Scorsese (Taxi Driver, Hexenkessel, GoodFellas – Three Decades in the Mafia, Departed: Unter Feinden, Gangs of New York)

In the list of the best casino films, a film with the title “Casino” should of course not be missing. Quite apart from the fact that the film is not only represented in the Top 250 of the Internet Movie Database, but also has a top cast. These include Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. Furthermore, none other than the Oscar winner led Martin Scorsese Director.

The result is an almost 180-minute masterpiece in which everything revolves around Sam “Ace” Rothstein and his role as manager of the “Tangiers” casino. Intrigues, affairs, scams and lots of money included. As in other great films such as “Once Upon a Time in America” ​​or “GoodFellas”, the film thrives above all on the interplay between De Niro and Pesci. An absolute must for film and casino fans!

The Gambler: Mark Wahlberg as a professor addicted to gambling

Title: The Gambler

Published: 2014

Actors: Mark Wahlberg, Jessica Lange, John Goodman

Director: Rupert Wyatt (The Escapist – Out of Hell, Planet of the Apes: Prevolution, Turn: Washington’s Spies (series), Captive State)

Plays in “The Gambler” Mark Wahlberg a gambling addicted professor of literature named Jim Bennett. Bennett owes quite a few people because of his blatant gambling addiction. Including his mother and some very windy loan sharks. As if life wasn’t complicated enough, Bennett also has a relationship with one of his students.

In the end, Bennett ends up in a gambling establishment controlled by a powerful underworld figure and literally puts his life at risk. A great and entertaining film with some good and well-known actors like Mark Wahlberg, Jessica Lange and John Goodman.

Rounders: Insider tip with Matt Damon and Edward Norton

Title: Rounders

Published: 1998

Starring: Matt Damon, Edward Norton, John Turturro

Director: John Dahl (Die last Verführung, Kill Me Again, Red Rock West, various series (House of Cards, The Bridge, The Walking Dead, The Americans, Dexter)

Rounders is a small insider tip when it comes to casino films. Rounders did not even come to cinemas in Germany and was only released on DVD in 2006. So only a good eight years after its actual year of publication.

The film, which revolves around a top poker player by the name of Mike McDermott (Matt Damon), received positive reviews. McDermott lost all of his fortune to the Russian mafiosi Teddy KGB and has vowed to never play poker again despite his talent.

However, when his old friend Lester Murphy (Edward Norton) is released from prison, the situation changes. This is because he has gambling debts of $ 15,000 with Teddy KGB and only five days to pay them off. It quickly became clear to McDermott that his talent for poker is the only way to get the money he needs in such a short period of time.

