The largest cinema in the world will accept other cryptocurrencies in addition to Bitcoin

AMC on Wednesday expanded the range of cryptocurrencies it will soon accept for the purchase of cinema tickets and concessions.

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said on Wednesday that AMC Theaters will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments, and will also accept other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts: you likely know @AMCTheatres has announced we will accept Bitcoin for online ticket and concession payments by year-end 2021. I can confirm today that when we do so, we also expect that we similarly will accept Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. pic.twitter.com/uKcFyQotoJ – Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) September 16, 2021

CEO Adam Aron said during a conference call on Monday that the cinema chain will have the IT systems to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment by the end of 2021.

The move marks the marriage of two highly speculative assets. Bitcoin, known for its wild volatility, and AMC, which became a retailer-preferred meme stock star on the infamous WallStreetBets forum on Reddit.

A growing number of companies are accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment, including PayPal and Square. Earlier this year, Tesla caused a stir when the company announced it would accept Bitcoin for payments. However, in May, those plans were halted after CEO Elon Musk raised concerns about the impact of crypto mining on global energy consumption.

AMC’s shares rose more than 4% in expanded trading on Monday after earnings reports turned out better than feared. The company posted lower-than-expected loss and revenue in the second quarter that exceeded analyst estimates.

Bitcoin price has fluctuated dramatically in the past few weeks, most recently trading at around $ 46,000 after falling below $ 30,000 last month. Ethereum itself is up 7% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $ 3,636, according to CoinGecko.









About AMC

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is a movie theater company. The company conducts its business in two segments: US Markets and International Markets. It licenses premiere films from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors on a film-by-film and theater-by-theater basis.

On the international markets, the company operates cinemas in around 13 European countries and in Saudi Arabia. It operates approximately 1,004 cinemas and over 11,041 screens in approximately 15 countries, including over 636 cinemas with a total of approximately 8,094 screens in the United States and over 368 cinemas and approximately 2,947 screens in European markets and Saudi Arabia.

