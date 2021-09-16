The cult film “Bodyguard” is to get a new edition almost 30 years later

In 1992, Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston took viewers’ hearts by storm. Almost 30 years later there could now be a remake of the classic.

Almost 30 years after the success of “Bodyguard”, fans can look forward to a new edition: The blockbuster starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is to get a remake. The industry magazine “Variety” reports. Matthew López, a Tony Award nominee for his Broadway play “The Inheritance” 2019, is working for Warner Bros. on the new version of the 1992 classic.

The film about a former secret service agent (played by Kevin Costner) who falls in love with a singer (Whitney Houston) whom he is supposed to protect from a stalker touched millions of people worldwide. “Bodyguard” grossed a total of more than 400 million dollars (around 340 million euros) at the box office. Only “Aladdin” was more successful in 1992.









But “Bodyguard” also produced one of the most successful soundtracks of all time. For her film debut, the then 29-year-old Whitney Houston recorded a number of hits, including “Run to You” and “I Have Nothing” as well as a remake of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” from 1974.

A woman’s fastest rise

According to Billboard, her version of the classic hit number one on the charts the following week, November 1992, making it the fastest woman to climb at the time. The song also became the best-selling single of the year. Whitney Houston died in 2012 at the age of 48. February marks the tenth anniversary of her death.

Now “Bodyguard” is supposed to ring the box office again. However, rumors of a “bodyguard” remake have been around for years. According to the report from “Variety” Hollywood greats such as Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and Cardi B are traded as candidates for the leading roles.