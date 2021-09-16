“Taproot” brings the most important upgrade of the cryptocurrency to date

It doesn’t feel like it, but the last major Bitcoin upgrade was four years ago – and it has big implications. Because after “SegWit” (Segregated Witness), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) split off from BTC, today still a crypto asset with a market capitalization of more than ten billion euros (at its peak it was more than 55 billion euros).

After SegWit in 2017, the next major upgrade of the Bitcoin blockchain is due in November 2021. It has already become known as “Taproot” and, through three so-called Bitcoin Improvement Proposals (BIP), aims to greatly improve Bitcoin in terms of privacy, security and scalability – all features that enable faster adoption both by private users and by Institutional can contribute.

“Taproot is probably the most important Bitcoin upgrade to date and creates the prerequisites for massive innovation and acceptance,” says a new report by the Kraken crypto exchange, which was set up together with Chaincode Labs and deals in detail with the innovations for Bitcoin. Users benefit from lower transaction fees and the ability to conduct multisig transactions and complex smart contracts with the same efficiency, low fees and the same privacy as single-sig transactions. “

Taproot upgrade can make Bitcoin fit for smart contracts

The innovations in detail

BIP340 (Schnorr): In addition to Bitcoin’s Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), a new “Schnorr Signatures Scheme” is being introduced, ie a better and at the same time lighter signature method that is supposed to better protect the privacy of users. BIP341 (taproot): The eponymous upgrade is based on the Schnorr signatures and introduces so-called Merklized Alternative Script Trees (MAST). This introduces a new structure for data checking and synchronization, which should make smart contracts more efficient and at the same time more private. Taproot ties in with SegWit and aims to reduce transaction fees and expand scaling solutions such as Bitcoin’s Lightning Network (LN). BIP342 (Tapscript): This integrates a reformed version of the Bitcoin scripting language to the ones mentioned above

To enable Schnorr / Taproot transactions and thus also to facilitate future Bitcoin upgrades

It is now expected that Taproot will take effect via a soft fork when writing block 709.632 on November 16, 2021. The consequences for the crypto industry as a whole should not be underestimated, after all, “SegWit” in 2017 led to a kind of “civil war” between two parties and to the split off from Bitcoin Cash. “SegWit” has also paved the way for the Lightning Network, which, as reported, is becoming more and more important.

Complex DeFi Smart Contracts

“Taproot will improve the efficiency of Bitcoin as a medium of exchange by enabling higher transaction throughput, improving the network’s core cryptography that keeps the network secure, and inspiring more developers to work on Bitcoin by enabling complex DeFi smart contracts, among other things “, Says Kraken. “Overall, Taproot will result in an overall smoother user experience and roll out the red carpet for extensive innovations in the Bitcoin network.”

It will also be exciting to see how the industry will develop after November. In the past few months in particular, the rise of relatively young smart contract networks such as Solana, Cardano or Avanlanche has been observed, all of which are vying for developers and, above all, competing with Ethereum. If by far the largest and most important blockchain also enables more complex smart contracts, then this could slow down the crypto projects that have so far been emerging.