Surprising appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show

Ellen was shocked when the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ actress appeared on the set of the show. After Ellen gave Jimmy a plastic donkey that could throw cigarettes out of his bum, the 53-year-old star stated, “I have something for you. It’s a traditional gift. You know, the traditional gift for 19 years. You know what it is is? It’s a Kardashian! ” Then Kim came out on the stage and hugged Ellen. Kardashian announced, “I’m delighted to be here. I’m all yours.” And Ellen exclaimed, visibly pleased, “I have my very own Kardashian! I want to collect them all!” At the beginning of the episode, Ellen admitted she was delighted to have a studio audience again after the previous coronavirus restrictions, with fans all wearing masks.