Thursday, September 16, 2021
Surprising appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show

By Arjun Sethi
September 14, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. clock

Kim Kardashian West surprised Ellen DeGeneres by appearing on her talk show on Monday (September 13th).

The 63-year-old presenter was stunned when her guest Jimmy Kimmel told her that he had brought her a “traditional present” for the first episode of the last season of her talk show.




Ellen was shocked when the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ actress appeared on the set of the show. After Ellen gave Jimmy a plastic donkey that could throw cigarettes out of his bum, the 53-year-old star stated, “I have something for you. It’s a traditional gift. You know, the traditional gift for 19 years. You know what it is is? It’s a Kardashian! ” Then Kim came out on the stage and hugged Ellen. Kardashian announced, “I’m delighted to be here. I’m all yours.” And Ellen exclaimed, visibly pleased, “I have my very own Kardashian! I want to collect them all!” At the beginning of the episode, Ellen admitted she was delighted to have a studio audience again after the previous coronavirus restrictions, with fans all wearing masks.

Interesting too


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
