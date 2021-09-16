Thursday, September 16, 2021
“Super smart and lovable”: Potter star raves about Emma Watson

By Arjun Sethi
Tuesday 19th November 2019

“Super smart and lovable”
Potter star raves about Emma Watson

For a very short time it looked to outsiders as if they could become the new dream couple. But Tom Felton and Emma Watson are just friends. But that doesn’t stop Felton from raving about his former Harry Potter colleague in public.

They grew up together and are good friends to this day: Tom Felton and Emma Watson. In the “Harry Potter” films he played the villain Draco Malfoy and she played the nerdy Hermione Granger. That was years ago now, but the actors continue to see each other regularly. When Felton posted a photo of the two of them this summer, in which they were sitting together on the couch in pajamas, fans wanted to recognize a pair of lovers straight away. They were wrong about that. But on a purely platonic level, Felton speaks of Watson in the highest tones.




“She is a super smart and lovable young woman,” he told the British portal “Mail Online”. And the 32-year-old also has a lot of respect for Watson’s relationship strategy. Watson had recently announced that he was not single, but in a partnership with himself. And Felton joins them smoothly. “I like it,” he told “Mail Online”. “I feel the same way. I’m in a happy relationship with myself.” Nowadays there is no need to be with anyone just to be with someone.

Like 29-year-old Watson, Felton still works as an actor to this day. Most recently he starred alongside Daisy Ridley, Clive Owen and Naomi Watts in the drama “Ophelia”. Apparently he would be ready at any time for a “Harry Potter” revival. He was proud of the young Draco Malfoy. “Any chance to play the role again would be great,” said Felton. And who knows, maybe the chances aren’t that bad after all. After all, pretty much all successful formats are being reissued in one form or another these days.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
