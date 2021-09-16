Chris Pratt is working for Universal Pictures, according to a report on Variety Stranded asset to produce. His company Indivisible Productions has a so-called first-look deal with Universal Pictures, thus an agreement on a right of first refusal. In this case, the production company assures a film studio that it will provide a finished film.









The project is an action comedy starring Sam Richardson. Jen D’Angelo wrote the script. So it is after The Tomorrow War about the second project the trio is working on. Pratt not only played the lead role in the film, but was also on board as executive producer. Richardson starred as Charlie and D’Angelo co-wrote the script.

About the plot and other cast members of Stranded asset however, nothing is known yet. It is also unknown when filming should start or when a cinema release is planned.