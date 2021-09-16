Steven Spielberg awarded | Jewish general

The colour purple, Schindlers List or Bridge of Spies – Behind these world-famous films stands an equally world-famous man, the famous director Steven Spielberg.

The 74-year-old was awarded the Genesis Prize 2021 for his outstanding services as one of the most influential filmmakers, his social commitment, his work as a philanthropist and his fight against anti-Semitism and all forms of intolerance.

In a worldwide vote that, according to the Genesis Prize Foundation, which awards the award in collaboration with the Jewish Agency, 200,000 people took part, Spielberg sat down against six other nominees, including the actresses Gal Gadot and Barbra Streisand and the comedian Sacha Baron Cohen , by.









Known as the “Jewish Nobel Prize,” the Genesis Prize is endowed with one million dollars. The winners donate this sum to one or more charitable organizations.

Isaac Herzog, the chairman of the Jewish Agency, tweeted: Spielberg “is not only one of the greatest filmmakers, but also a proud Jew” who upholds the memory of the Shoah.

Shoah Spielberg set up the USC Shoah Foundation in 1994, which to date has interviewed around 52,000 Shoah survivors and thus recorded their life stories.

The Genesis Award has been presented since 2012. Those honored include actress Natalie Portman, the US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in 2020, and human rights activist Natan Sharansky, who received the award in 2020.