Steven Spielberg and “Stranger Things” makers adapt Stephen King’s “The Talisman” as a Netflix series

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Almost 40 years ago, in 1982, the wonderking director Steven Spielberg had the lifelong rights to the as yet unpublished fantasy novel “The Talisman” acquired by Stephen King and Peter Straub. Spielberg’s confidence in the concept of success was not unfounded. The tome, published two years later, became an instant bestseller and was the best-selling book in the United States for several weeks.

But as well as the novel about 12-year-old Jack Sawyer, who can travel between two parallel worlds and is looking for the mysterious talisman to heal his terminally ill mother, has been well received, Spielberg tried in vain for more than 35 years to find the right approach to find a film adaptation.









The key to Spielberg’s attempts at adaptation is apparently not buried in the cinema, but in the world of series. With the support of brothers Matt and Ross Duffer, whose Netflix-Series “Stranger Things” is an homage to Spielberg’s earlier works, he takes “The Talisman” attacked again, but this time as a series. Curtis Gwinn, who participated as a writer and executive producer “Stranger Things” has worked, the series adaptation of the novel for Netflix write and, in the case of the green light, also act as a showrunner. Spielberg’s Amblin Television, Paramount Television and the Duffer-Büder are behind the project together with Stephen King as producers. With this star power smells Netflix surely the next big series hype.

It would of course be particularly attractive if Spielberg would direct the pilot episode. The Oscar winner has not worked as a series director since the 1980s. It would only be fitting if he sat down in the director’s chair for his heart project, which he has been carrying with him for around four decades, if only for one episode.

As someone who “The Talisman” read when I was at school, I’ve been hoping for an adaptation for a long time. At Spielberg, Netflix and it should be in good hands with the Duffer brothers.