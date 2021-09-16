Steve Carell: These are his 10 best films

8. Virgo (40), male, looking for … (2005)

IMDb rating: 7.1

From Carell’s first drama to his first film, which he was allowed to lead as Leading Man and where he was so significantly responsible for its great international success: “Virgo (40), male, seeks …” by director Judd Apatow is something like the adult answer to “American Pie”, because it’s about the 40-year-old nerd Andy Stitzer (Carell), who is still a virgin, which is why his friends (Paul Rudd, Seth Rogen and Romany Malco) do everything they can to do it as quickly as possible change. The comedy is surprisingly sensitive and charming, the embarrassment factor is bearable, even if the thigh-throbbing humor strains the audience’s laughing muscles every second.









The fact that “Virgo (40), male, is looking for …” has not become an embarrassing sex smack is largely thanks to Carell, who not only co-wrote the script, but also as a thoroughly personable, nice but naive guy convinced. As a viewer, you actually wish that Andy would finally get laid. And that’s quite an achievement for a film whose most legendary scene has to do with breast depilation.

