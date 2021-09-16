Stars celebrate US fashion at the Met Gala in New York

new York – Jennifer Lopez in a cowboy hat, Billie Eilish in an apricot-colored Hollywood gown and Amanda Gorman as the Statue of Liberty: Dozens of stars celebrated the opening of an exhibition on American fashion at the Met Gala at the New York Metropolitan Museum on Monday evening (local time).

“I’m so grateful for how much effort people put in, how much fun they have and how brave they seem,” said hostess Anna Wintour, head of fashion magazine “Vogue”, who was one of the first to talk about the red Carpet step. Then dozens of stars strolled along there for more than three hours – finally the musician couple Rihanna and ASAP Rocky – before they disappeared to the exhibition visit, the first vegan menu and music in the strictly cordoned off museum.

Focus on US fashion

The exhibition “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which shows 100 different items of clothing, documents a “renaissance of American fashion”, the Austrian museum director Max Hollein had said earlier during a preview of the show. The title of the exhibition, which opens to visitors on Saturday and should be on view until September 2022, also served as the dress code for the red carpet.

“I wanted the energy of my outfit to be about America welcoming the world,” said 23-year-old poet Gorman, who read a poem at the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, and in a blue dress, handbag in Book-shape and glittering bay leaves in her hair appeared at the Met Gala. “That’s why I chose the Statue of Liberty theme.”

Cowboy hats and lots of red, white and blue

Other stars like Sharon Stone, Lorde, Timothée Chalamet, Brooklyn Beckham, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Hudson, Kaia Gerber, Debbie Harry, Kit Harington, Megan Thee Stallion, Tracee Ellis Ross, Donatella Versace, Michael Kors, Pete Davidson, Frank Ocean (with green robot doll on her arm), Meghan Fox, Emily Blunt, Erykah Badu, Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, Gigi Hadid, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Whoopi Goldberg, Pharrell Williams, tennis pro Naomi Osaka and Olympic champions like Simone Biles and Allyson Felix showed up with cowboy hats, denim fabrics and lots of red, white and blue. Singer Billie Eilish appeared in an apricot-colored Hollywood gown – inspired by Barbie, as she admitted. On the back of the white robe of New York Congressman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was written in red: “Tax the Rich”.

Annual budget thanks to the gala

Often referred to as the “Party of the Year,” the Met Ball gala is a fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute. The multi-million dollar revenue from the Costume Institute Benefit makes up the annual budget of the institute, which is celebrating its 75th birthday this year and is now named after Wintour.

After the gala, which is usually scheduled at the beginning of May, had to be canceled twice in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic, this time it took place under strict health regulations and in a much smaller form. For many stars it was the first red carpet and the first big party in many months. Actress Sienna Miller said she was “a bit overwhelmed to be honest.” “I’m a little nervous when I’m with so many people now,” said reality star Kris Jenner. “I can’t wait to put my mask back on.” It feels “bizarre” – “like we’re all part of a simulation,” said model Emily Ratajkowski.

Lil Nas X in golden armor

“I’m so excited to see everyone again,” said singer Rita Ora. “I missed the glamor. I love red carpets. I love to dress up. ”She feels“ refreshed ”after the break, said actress Lupita Nyong’o, who appeared in a denim robe. “It was nice to just put on sweatpants, but it’s also nice to be dressed again.” The pandemic gave him time to think about himself and his life, said rapper Lil Nas X, who wears gold armor over a gold skin-tight Wore suit. “And then I realized we only got this one chance to do what we want.”

Her dress with a huge hat should symbolize “a light after all this darkness,” said the model Iman. Chic fashion has become much more important, said singer Mary J. Blige. “People need this now to feel good. When you put on something nice, you feel good and a lot of people haven’t felt good lately because a lot of good things haven’t happened. “But now New York seems normal again, the streets are full of people again -” We all have wings again ”.

