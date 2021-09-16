Solana offline: Attack on Ethereum fails



Tuesday was not a good day for crypto networks. The Solana smart contract platform was offline for almost a full day. The reason was a sudden transaction overload. Arbitrum and Ethereum also struggled.

In the meantime, the Solana blockchain recorded over 400,000 transactions per second. A data throughput that at some point brought the crypto network to its knees and prompted the validators to go offline. The sharp increase in transactions overloaded the network and caused a denial of service. This in turn caused the network to fork.









Since the network could not be stabilized, the developers decided to prepare for a restart of the entire network. Individual steps were communicated via Twitter. Engineers from the entire ecosystem deliberately implemented several weakenings in order to increase the stability of the network in times of extreme transaction loads. The fixes included preventing exclusive locks on accounts that refer to code and introducing throttling of forwarded transactions. In the night from Wednesday to Thursday, the Solana Validator Community successfully restarted the mainnet beta after upgrading to 1.6.25. Block explorer, dapps and supporting systems will be restored during the day.

In the coming weeks, a detailed post about the failure should also be published as soon as all further necessary fixes have been made available. For the up-and-coming Ethereum competitor, the incident comes at an extremely inopportune time. Solana prices slumped by 15 percent within twelve hours.

The Ethereum network Arbitrum One also announced that its sequencer was offline for about 45 minutes. However, the users’ money was never at risk. Nevertheless, a new transaction could not be carried out during this time. As with Solana, the reason for the failure is due to an unusually high volume of transactions in a very short period of time.

As Coin-Telegraph reports, there was also an attack on Ethereum on the same day. However, this hacker attack was unsuccessful. It is said that only a few Nethermind nodes have switched to the invalid chain and are now back in the correct chain.