Sofía Vergara: Your business acumen shocked

Actress Sofía Vergara surprises people when she turns out to be a clever businesswoman

Sofía Vergara, 41, knows how to increase her money – much to the surprise of those around her.

The actress (“The Smurfs”) earned the equivalent of 22 million euros last year through advertising contracts and the fee she received for the successful series “Modern Family”. The native Colombian has her own shapewear line and is now also advertising for Head & Shoulders. “I’m not ashamed to say that I love to make money,” revealed the series beauty to “Glam Belleza Latina”. “I love the business and I save more than I spend. I invest. I plan for the future. I have an eye for opportunity and work harder than people expect. It’s fun to see people around me with my business ideas to shock. “









In “Modern Family”, Sofía Vergara portrays the sexy “Gloria”, who often has difficulty saying words correctly. Many think that the actress resembles her character, but they are wrong. “For many it’s hard to grasp the concept sexy and clever. A sexy chick works better for her. I have to admit that I took advantage of this a few times when I was negotiating with the ‘clever’ and they thought, that I had no idea, but then they had to pay more for me. “

The Hollywood beauty already has a 21-year-old son. As a young mother, she was under pressure to make money for her family. She moved to Hollywood and tried everything to be successful. “I didn’t get roles because I didn’t look Latina enough to the producers and directors. The reality is that Latinas come in all sorts of sizes and colors, but who was I to preach this when I needed a job? My team and I then decided to dye my hair darker to match my accent better. And it worked. Now my hair is almost back to its original color, which is great because I don’t have to darken my roots anymore “said a delighted Sofía Vergara.

