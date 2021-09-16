Sofia Vergara: films, series and biography

Career

She gets the nickname Toti from her five siblings. She is raised strictly Catholic and attends an English-Spanish private school. Marries at the age of 18 Sofia Vergara their childhood love, in 1992 their son Manolo Gonzalez-Ripoll saw the light of day. After the divorce, she starts studying dentistry in Colombia.

During her training as a dentist, she is discovered by a photographer for a commercial for a large beverage company. A successful career as a model in advertising sports and magazines follows. So far it has appeared on over 150 covers of international magazines. After her brother was murdered in an unsuccessful kidnapping in 1998, she moved to Miami with her mother, sister Sandra and son to further her career.

As an actress is Sofia Vergara already alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Four brothers“(2005). She also plays in “Chasing papi“(2003),”The 24th Day“(2004),”Soul plane“(2004),”Lords of Dogtown“(2005),”Grilled“(2006) and as she herself in”Pledge This!“. In 2008 she is in the comedy “Meet the Browns“Seen on the screen.

She is best known on TV for hosting the Fuera de Serie travel series in Latin America. She continues to appear on some shows on the US Spanish-speaking network Univision. She made her debut on English-language television in 2002 with a guest role on the sitcom My Wife And Kids and in 2004 on the series Eve. She has a recurring role in 2005 as Lola Hernandez in the comedy series Hot Properties.









After that she is in another Colombian series “Amas de casa desesperadas“To see the Colombian answer to Desperate Housewives. In 2007 she played a leading role in the short-lived ABC comedy The Knights of Prosperity. This is followed by a recurring role in the drama series Dirty Sexy Money as Jeremy Darling’s mistress. This is followed by a recurring role in the Mexican telenovela “Fuego en La Sangre“.

In 2010 she got one of the leading roles in the ABC sitcom Modern Family. She plays Gloria Pritchett, Ed O’Neill’s much younger serial wife.

Private life

In 2002, Sofia Vergara Thyroid cancer detected. But the tumor could be removed. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and attending Formula 1 races. Sofía, who now lives in New York with her son, opened her own fashion label in 2004, “Vergara by Sofía“.

The actress is blond in nature, but is asked to dye her hair dark for her roles in order to correspond more to the Latina stereotype. In 2009 she made her Broadway debut in the hit musical “Chicago“.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello met at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in early May 2014 and got engaged at Christmas. The two married on November 22, 2015.

For the actress it is the second marriage. At the age of 18 she married her school love Joe Gonzalez with whom they have a son, Manolo.