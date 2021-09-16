Thursday, September 16, 2021
Sir Kenneth Branagh: Tribute to Kate Winslet

By Vimal Kumar
Writing a tribute to Kate for Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2021, he recalled, “I auditioned for Kate Winslet for the first time when she was 17. I thought she was 25. She was so self-controlled, present and focused in the room. As she walked out the door, I turned to the casting director and said with certainty, ‘We just met a star.’




The 60-year-old actor and director praised Kate for her work ethic and “really great acting technique” shown in the ‘Mare of Easttown’ miniseries earlier this year. “Three years later, I cast her as Ophelia in a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. I didn’t ask her to audition. She brought the energy of a detective to rehearsals. She listened with superhuman sharpness and expressed her character with effortless depth She had a very natural connection with Shakespeare, and HBO’s Mare of Easttown exudes the same qualities that have now become a really great acting technique. […] Mare emerges completely, with no vanity or artificiality. It’s great to see that, “he enthuses.

BANG Showbiz


