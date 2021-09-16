Singer deactivates Instagram account after engagement

Britney Spears plans to take a break from Instagram after getting engaged. Curiously, she shared this on another social network. Most recently, the singer caused a stir on the platform with daring images.

The US singer Britney Spears deleted her account there just two days after the announcement of her engagement via Instagram. She wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (local time): “Don’t worry guys – I’m just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement. I’ll be back soon.” However, she did not delete her Twitter account at first.

A few days ago, her father agreed to step down as her long-term guardian. The celebrity magazine “Variety” reported that in her last publication on Instagram for the time being, Britney Spears wrote that she had waited 13 years and was now counting the days until her freedom. Then she deleted the account.









Could it be a PR maneuver?

The next hearing in the legal battle with her father is scheduled for September 29th. Celebrities and musicians sometimes delete their social media accounts to arouse curiosity and then announce something important to them, such as a new album.

In her last Instagram post, Spears continued, according to Variety, “I grew up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else.” She hopes this message will get through to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system. She also thanked her #FreeBritney supporters.

Britney Spears has been under her father’s tutelage since 2008 after she collapsed mentally due to personal and professional problems. Initially, James Spears managed his daughter’s wealth and private affairs. In 2019 he stepped down, but remained responsible for finances.