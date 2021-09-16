Selena Gomez on her mental health: “I want to tell my story myself”

In a conversation with her mother Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez spoke openly about her mental health.

Los Angeles (USA) – singer Selena Gomez (28) knows exactly what it is like when the head goes crazy – when the thoughts suddenly darken and the heart just aches.

But she also knows what an immense responsibility she has towards her young fans.

And that’s exactly why she doesn’t intend to stop drawing attention to topics like these at some point in the near or distant future.

And how does that work better than talking about it and incorporating your own experiences?

In her latest interview with mother Mandy Teefey (44) for the November 17th issue of the newsletter “The Newsette”, she spoke openly about her current mental health, what makes her happy and what is really important.

“I had to give up social media for a while,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer recalls of one of her hardest times when she couldn’t even look at Instagram and Co.









But she quickly realized that this was not the right way. Many of their stories have been twisted and misrepresented by the public. After all, the rumor mill in the celebrity world simmers day and night.

“So I wanted to tell my story myself.”