1,444
Selena Gomez on her mental health: “I want to tell my story myself”
By Kim Marie Moser
Los Angeles (USA) – singer Selena Gomez (28) knows exactly what it is like when the head goes crazy – when the thoughts suddenly darken and the heart just aches.
But she also knows what an immense responsibility she has towards her young fans.
And that’s exactly why she doesn’t intend to stop drawing attention to topics like these at some point in the near or distant future.
And how does that work better than talking about it and incorporating your own experiences?
Riverboat falls flat! That is the reason
In her latest interview with mother Mandy Teefey (44) for the November 17th issue of the newsletter “The Newsette”, she spoke openly about her current mental health, what makes her happy and what is really important.
“I had to give up social media for a while,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer recalls of one of her hardest times when she couldn’t even look at Instagram and Co.
But she quickly realized that this was not the right way. Many of their stories have been twisted and misrepresented by the public. After all, the rumor mill in the celebrity world simmers day and night.
“So I wanted to tell my story myself.”
Selena Gomez will not be silenced – come what may
It was only in April 2020 that Selena spoke for the first time about her “bipolar disorder” in an Instagram livestream with Miley Cyrus (27) (TAG24 reported).
But even before that, she didn’t mince her words on the subject of mental health. Already in an interview with “WSJ Magazine” she reported on how her highs were always so incredibly high and how her lows would last for weeks shortly afterwards. But she also survived these times. She did research, went to therapy, took the right medication, and managed to turn her life 180 degrees.
And she doesn’t want to keep these experiences to herself. Instead, she wants to use her platform and draw attention to everything – no matter how often she is criticized for it:
“I don’t care what people think of me now. I talk about the bare truth on my accounts.”
Selena Gomez uses her platform wherever she can!
Now Selena Gomez wants to donate 85 million euros
Together with her beauty brand “Rare Beauty”, she has also founded the “Rare Impact Fund” and set herself the goal of donating 100 million US dollars (around 85 million euros) to help people over the next ten years Facilitate access to health resources.
And now that the holidays are just around the corner, Selena wants to talk about what makes her happiest right now: the music and her family.
“I just really found my peace. Just with the people around me, who I am love, and who don’t want anything from me. “
Cover photo: Richard Shotwell / Invision / AP / dpa