Thursday, September 16, 2021
Selena Gomez got a new piercing

By Arjun Sethi
Did you know already…

Little Mix: No separation

Selena Gomez got a new piercing.
The singer was out for dinner with indie girl group Girlpool – made up of Avery Tucker and Harmony Tividad – when the group decided to attend the Build-a-Bear workshop at a local mall, but their plan went awry when they did Couldn’t find store.
Instead, the trio opted for a piercing shop, where the star had a small piece of jewelry inserted into her upper ear.
Girlpool captioned the TikTok post: “We wanted to go build a bear, but we couldn’t find it in the gallery, so we got piercings instead.”
In the video, Selena pushed her hair back to reveal the new piercing, which appears to be a small ring.

Photo: Bang Showbiz




