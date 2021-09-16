Ryan Gosling: Insane Change! This is what it looked like 25 years ago

Is there actually anyone who doesn’t like Ryan Gosling (37)? Men find him totally casual, women rave about him. This is due on the one hand to tough roles like in the thriller “Drive”, on the other hand romantic films like “The Notebook” or “Crazy Stupid Love”. But the actor was a real star even as a child!
From child star to Hollywood hottie
At the side of Justin Timberlake (37) he danced his way into the hearts of young viewers in the “Mickey Mouse Club”. The two superstars are still close friends today. In his youth, Ryan played the lead role in the TV series “Young Hercules” – the breakthrough for the likeable Canadian!
Today as then, Ryan is a real eye-catcher – but time has not passed by without a trace. In the video above, we show you how it has changed.
Happy with Eva Mendes
Ryan Gosling is as happy in his private life as he is professionally. He has been in love with Hollywood beauty Eva Mendes (44) since 2011. Separation rumors keep making the rounds, but then you suddenly see the two of them together again. They are not officially married – but who knows for sure? The couple keeps their love life top secret, there are no joint appearances.
We rarely see their two daughters, Esmeralda Amada (4) and Amada Lee (2). It’s a shame, but Ryan’s fans forgive him. After all, it is precisely this reluctance that makes him so incredibly exciting.
A child of Ryan Gosling? Many women would like that. In the video below you can find out all about the curious Hollywood trend.