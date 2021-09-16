Rogue Hunter – Now on Amazon Prime: Megan Fox fighting lions!

For a long time it was quiet about Megan Fox, but her elegant silence is suddenly over now. Your new film Rogue Hunter, which Amazon Prime customers have been experiencing completely free of charge since today, is pushing the tube again properly. After all, who is likely to attack extraterrestrial invaders (TransformersRow) and ninjas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtels) have no problem with starving, extremely aggressive big cats – actually.

Because already the official German trailer and the FSK 18 approval for Rogue Hunter already suggest that Megan Fox is struggling to keep a cool head in this situation. in the action-packed thriller by Silent Hill: Revelation-Director Michael J. Bassett (Solomon Kane, Ash vs. Evil Dead), which has been available on DVD and Blu-ray Disc since March 5, 2021, she is also fighting on two fronts at the same time.

Not only tigers, but also rebels armed to the teeth want to be kept in check by her and make them do Rogue Hunter an explosive, relentless pleasure that lacks neither a tough leading actress nor plenty of show values ​​(in the USA there was an R-rating due to “strong, bloody violence”).

The perfect food for an action-packed movie night with popcorn in one hand and the chilled beer in the other. And Amazon Prime makes it very easy for us to enter the world of voracious big cats Rogue Hunter to immerse.

Because if you want, you can now bring the new action cracker home with Megan Fox completely free of charge. Everything you need for it? An active Prime subscription! Rogue Hunter is the latest addition to the constantly growing catalog of the Netflix competitor – in the uncut version of course! What can you expect here?

And that’s what ‘Rogue Hunter’ is all about

When the mercenary Samantha (Megan Fox) and her team rescue the kidnapped daughter of a governor from the clutches of African terrorists, everything initially looks like a routine job for the experienced professionals. But the head of the kidnappers Zalaam and his men immediately follow their heels and a dramatic chase begins, which leads Samantha’s mercenary troops to an abandoned farm.









The team soon realizes that the area was previously used by poachers to raise lions that were sold to animal dealers – and that not all lions have left the farm. On the run from the terrorists and the most dangerous predator in Africa, the soldiers understand how quickly humans can get to the end of the food chain when hunters become the hunted …

The next shocker is already in the starting blocks

“Meg is Back”, it says in the German trailer – and there is a grain of truth in this statement. The action-packed appearance in Rogue Hunter could be something of a new beginning for Megan Fox since the end of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles struggles with a lack of role offers (at least from Hollywood). For some time now, her films have been appearing much smaller and cheaper, but also riskier.

In the upcoming horror thriller Till death for example, she takes on the role of a woman who has to watch her husband get killed – and she is supposed to become the next victim of the merciless killer squad! A breathless race against time begins.

The film by The conjuring-Author and producer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman, Orphan – the orphan) has been available since July 2nd, 2021 (at least in the USA) and scores with a surprisingly positive 89 percentage points in the RottenTomatoes review barometer, which speaks for overwhelmingly positive reviews.

