“Rocky” actor Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary

“Time flies by, but I have a blessed life thanks to my wife and family,” enthuses Sylvester Stallone (74) on Instagram on his 24th wedding anniversary with Jennifer Flavin (52). In addition, the Hollywood star posted a couple photo that shows him and his wife.

“The best 24 years! I love you and our wonderful family so much!”, His wife commented on the post, adding three red heart emojis. The couple tied the knot in 1997 and together have three daughters Scarlet (18), Sistine (22) and Sophia (24). Before his marriage to Flavin, Stallone was married twice. In 1974 he married Sasha Czack and had sons Sage (1976-2012) and Seargeoh (42) with her. After the divorce in 1985, he married fellow actor Brigitte Nielsen (57), from whom he divorced in 1987.

It was the shock for all “Keeping Up With The Kardashian” fans: In early September 2020, the famous family announced that their reality show would be discontinued after 14 years. But according to media reports, the Americans already have another ace up their sleeves: The daughters of Sylvester Stallone are supposed to replace the Kardashians. Allegedly the head of the family Sylvester Stallone is personally in negotiations with the US broadcaster “E! Entertainment”.

But who are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone? You can find out in the video!

