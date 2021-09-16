Rihanna: She’s supposed to date rapper A $ AP Rocky

The two have been friends for years, now it should also have sparked: Singer Rihanna is currently said to be dating rapper A $ AP Rocky.







Singer Rihanna (32, “Good girl gone bad”) and rapper A $ AP Rocky (32, “Testing”) are said to have become closer according to US media reports. After “Page Six”, the gossip section of the tabloid “New York Post”, reported that the two had gone out together in New York last weekend, a source confirmed to People magazine that the musicians friends were currently dating .

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky have worked together and attended events together as friends. In 2013 the rapper accompanied the singer on her “Diamonds World Tour” as the opening act for her US shows. In July 2018, they were spotted at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. In the summer of 2020, A $ AP Rocky was the face of Rihanna’s campaign for her skin care brand Fenty Skin. At the beginning of the year Rihanna’s separation from the Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel (32) after about three years of relationship was reported. A $ AP Rocky has already dated rapper Iggy Azalea (30) and models Daiane Sodré (27) and Kendall Jenner (25).

