Rihanna is freshly in love: THAT is her new boyfriend – Cologne

So is it? Can Rihanna, 32, and A $ AP Rocky, 32, hide it from the public any longer? Rihanna is freshly in love with her longtime boyfriend! Rumors have been circulating about the two of them for years that there is more than just friendship. After all, the two have often been seen together. It was only last summer that the two of them set up a joint project and it apparently sparked off. An anonymous source has now revealed that “Good Girl Gone Bad” singer Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are dating! Over the weekend, they were spotted with friends over dinner at the Beatrice Inn restaurant in New York. One source has even confirmed that the two are together. The two have not yet commented on this – but if it is true, it will certainly not take long!

When friendship turns into love – Rihanna has already experienced that with the rapper!

Rihanna just hasn’t had much luck with the men so far. Her relationship with rapper Chris Brown even ended dangerously! He had beaten the singer so brutally that he had to answer in court and was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment on probation. Besides a brief liaison with Drake, Rihanna remained single for a long time. In 2017 she announced the relationship with the entrepreneur Hassan Jameel, with whom she was happy until the beginning of 2020. Then the surprising end! With A $ AP Rocky, she has now found someone she has been able to trust for a long time. In 2013 the rapper accompanied her on her “Diamonds World Tour” as an opening act. In July 2018, they were seen at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris. This summer, A $ AP Rocky was the face of Rihanna’s campaign for her skin care brand Fenty Skin. So did friendship really turn into love? Nothing has been confirmed yet – so it will be exciting to see how the singer’s love life will continue!

