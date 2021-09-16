Reese Witherspoon thrilled with a 90s throwback

Bantu knots on the head, thinly plucked eyes and spaghetti top – Reese Witherspoon’s look unmistakably reflects the fashion trend of the nineties. “I’m pretty sure that Gwen Stefani is responsible for the hair and Drew Barrymore inspired my eyebrows. I copied the leather collar from Jared Leto. Thank you guys,” the actress wrote about the snapshot on her Instagram account . The throwback photo is from the 1997 premiere of Nowhere. Two years later, Reese became world famous for her role in “Ice Cold Angels”.









Your almost 23 million followers are thrilled. “This is how we all spent the 90s,” “I love the 90s Reese,” and “Totally iconic,” it says in the comments. Many pointed to the extreme similarity between the young Reese and her daughter Ava (20). “You could also have said: This is my daughter who dressed like me in the 90s and I would have believed you,” says one user. The actress’s celebrity friends also speak up. “But the hand gestures are yours. I think you should bring them back. We’re looking forward to the photo,” writes colleague Jennifer Garner.