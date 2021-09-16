Reese Witherspoon: shock confession!

Reese Witherspoon: Sad news!

In an interview with the podcast “I Weigh” by actress Jameela Jamil, the Oscar winner revealed that she was taking Anxiety and depression suffered …

Reese Witherspoon: Depression- and THAT are the reasons

I was definitely scared of what shows up in depression. I got very depressed. My brain ran like a hamster in a wheel and didn’t stop

admitted the actress and producer in the emotional interview – and added:

I’ve had this all my life …

Reese Witherspoon: Therapy and Medication

Poor Reese! As the successful blonde said, had in hers Adolescence therapy and Medication helped – after the birth of two of her three children, she suffered from postnatal depression …









I was 23 when I had my first baby and no one explained to me that when you wean a baby, your hormones flood.

“I had to take strong medication”

The Hollywood greatness is Mother of three children – Twenty-year-old Ava, 16-year-old Deacon, and seven-year-old Tennessee. But theirs Births would have burdened you very heavily:

I felt more depressed than ever in my entire life. It scared me. I had mild depression with one child and very bad depression with one child. I had to take very heavy medication because I just couldn’t think properly.

Geez! Hopefully Reese will be with her Family and children can relax better now can – and be spared from depression and anxiety in the future …