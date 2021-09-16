Private! Everything about Mrs. Susanne and the children

Armin Laschet, Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock would like to become the next Federal Chancellor. We have already reported about his son Joe Laschet, who, by the way, is dubbed the “German Ryan Gosling”. But what about Armin Laschet’s private life? Who is his wife and how many children does the candidate for chancellor have?

Armin Laschet: He has loved this woman since 1985

Wife Susanne (58) has been married to CDU politician Armin Laschet (60) since 1985. Unlike Armin, his wife Susanne is not a politician, but a bookseller. Her family comes from the same place as Armin Laschet. Armin’s roots reach as far as a German-speaking place in Belgium. Armin Laschet and his wife Susanne met when they were children. The 58-year-old told in an interview how she met Armin Laschet:









We had a row with a girl he thought was great at the time – and then he beat me up. Then I went to my mother and said, “Mom, today I met the most disgusting boy in my life.

Apparently the two made up at the time, because after all they are happily married and now have three children: Johannes “Joe” Laschet, Julius and Eva. Armin Laschet and Susanne then got closer in the youth choir. Both were musically active in the choir and got to know and love each other better there. The love continues to this day. Their children have now grown up.