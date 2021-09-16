Thursday, September 16, 2021
Previous relationship with J.Lo: Ben Affleck railed against the press

By Sonia Gupta
He comments on his relationship with Jennifer Lopez (51)! From 2002 to 2004, the actor Ben Affleck (48) was with the singer. During this time, the two were the main topic of gossip in the press and were besieged by paparazzi almost every day. Stresses that this time was not easy for the couple at the time Ben now in an interview: He strongly condemns the behavior of the media at this time and takes J.Lo under protection!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the 48-year-old talks about his relationship with the “Jenny from the Block” interpreter at the time. The couple was followed at every turn – with consequences. “People were so mean to her. Sexist, racist, ugly, vicious shit was written about her. You’d get fired for that today.”he says openly in conversation. Nowadays, Alex Rodriguez’s fiancé (45) has achieved something that is why the press no longer insults her so much.

That Ben and J.Lo diverged on good terms, fans shouldn’t be new. Even today, the ex-couple is still in close contact with each other. “I am in regular contact with her and I respect her very much”the director revealed on his TwitterAccount.




Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in October 2002
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 2003 premiere of “Gigli”
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in May 2003


Sonia Gupta
