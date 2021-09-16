“Pretty Woman” would be out of date today

Julia Roberts finds “Pretty Woman” no longer in keeping with the times

Julia Roberts believes that “Pretty Woman” would not have been realized in this day and age. The 51-year-old actress became world famous in the 1990s comedy as the prostitute Vivian Ward alongside Richard Gere as the wealthy businessman Edward Lewis. Meanwhile, the Rom-Com is no longer up-to-date, but that should not prevent people from continuing to watch the strip.

“You could get upset about so many things”







She told The Guardian, “I don’t really think this movie could be made today, do I? There are so many things that make you upset, but I don’t think it will stop people from enjoying the film . ” The “Ben is Back” actress only landed the role after at least eight other actresses had previously turned her down and believes that to make the breakthrough you need a good deal of luck in addition to talent. “It’s really not a measure of your talent, especially at the beginning,” she continued. “It is a measure of happiness – and the awareness and the gift to make something out of it.”

“I didn’t want to do this film”

Julia Roberts also revealed in the interview that she almost turned down another of her star roles – that of Anna Scott in “Notting Hill”. The Hollywood star said, “I didn’t mean to do this movie. The pitch of it sounds terrible, doesn’t it? You want to come over here and play the greatest movie star in the world who then falls in love with the owner of a bookstore? No!” Despite her doubts, Julia met with the flick’s filmmakers and got on so well with them that she signed the contract. She added, “I, you know … and it’s this great little gem from a movie.”