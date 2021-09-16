Thursday, September 16, 2021
HomeNewsPregnant Anne Hathaway: "My story is not all about happy moments"
News

Pregnant Anne Hathaway: “My story is not all about happy moments”

By Arjun Sethi
0
74




Anne Hathaway is expecting second baby
Honest words about their pregnancies

Anne Hathaway

© Getty Images

Actress Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman – and is not too bad to address the problems of pregnancy in an interview.

Anne Hathaway, 36, and Adam Shulman, 38, were once able to experience the happiness and wonder of parenthood: son Jonathan Shulman was born in March 2016. Soon he will be a big brother. Anna Hathaway spoke to “ET” about the new pregnancy last Saturday (July 27th) during a press tour in Beverly Hills.

Anne Hathaway in Baby Luck, but …

She is “very happy” to be able to give her son a sibling, says Hathaway in the conversation. “This is something that I have wanted for a while and I am very happy that it is happening now.” The 36-year-old announced the news about the offspring on her Instagram account on July 24th and posted a photo of herself with a baby ball. In the accompanying text she addressed a sensitive topic: She wanted to tell everyone “who go through the hell of sterility and conception” that it was not an “easy path” for their pregnancies either. “I’m sending you an extra helping of love!” She wrote to cheer her up. In an interview with “ET” the actors put their post and the topic of conception difficulties in concrete terms.





Anne Hathaway is expecting second baby: honest words about her pregnancies

The Hollywood star knows the dark side

“I knew that my announcement (…) would make someone feel bad. And it wouldn’t be their fault, that’s how you feel when you do something [ein Baby] wants so terribly and you have the feeling that it happens to everyone else, except yourself. “She wanted to let women and men know that she also knew the feeling and her”[Baby]History didn’t just have happy moments, “adds Hathaway.

Infertility is a big issue in Germany, but it is hardly communicated. Are there ways of making the wish to have children come true after all?

Unintentionally childless

Why infertility is increasing in Germany

When the second child will be born with Adam Shulman and whether it will be a girl or a boy, that is still Anne Hathaway’s secret for the time being.

Source used: ET, Instagram

jre
Gala

#Subjects


Previous articleBülent Ceylan is the guest today
Next article“Bodyguard”: Remake for movie hit with Whitney Houston
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv