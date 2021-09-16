Pregnant Anne Hathaway: “My story is not all about happy moments”

Actress Anne Hathaway is expecting her second child with husband Adam Shulman – and is not too bad to address the problems of pregnancy in an interview.

Anne Hathaway, 36, and Adam Shulman, 38, were once able to experience the happiness and wonder of parenthood: son Jonathan Shulman was born in March 2016. Soon he will be a big brother. Anna Hathaway spoke to “ET” about the new pregnancy last Saturday (July 27th) during a press tour in Beverly Hills.

Anne Hathaway in Baby Luck, but …



She is “very happy” to be able to give her son a sibling, says Hathaway in the conversation. “This is something that I have wanted for a while and I am very happy that it is happening now.” The 36-year-old announced the news about the offspring on her Instagram account on July 24th and posted a photo of herself with a baby ball. In the accompanying text she addressed a sensitive topic: She wanted to tell everyone “who go through the hell of sterility and conception” that it was not an “easy path” for their pregnancies either. “I’m sending you an extra helping of love!” She wrote to cheer her up. In an interview with “ET” the actors put their post and the topic of conception difficulties in concrete terms.













The Hollywood star knows the dark side



“I knew that my announcement (…) would make someone feel bad. And it wouldn’t be their fault, that’s how you feel when you do something [ein Baby] wants so terribly and you have the feeling that it happens to everyone else, except yourself. “She wanted to let women and men know that she also knew the feeling and her”[Baby]History didn’t just have happy moments, “adds Hathaway.

When the second child will be born with Adam Shulman and whether it will be a girl or a boy, that is still Anne Hathaway’s secret for the time being.

