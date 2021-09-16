Polkadot course before Golden Cross: Everything about cryptocurrency | 16.09.21

Polkadot (DOT) has already more than made up for the price losses in the course of the price decline on the crypto market in the past week. In terms of the chart, the price is just before a golden cross, where the 50-day line intersects the 200-day line from bottom to top. From Gerd Weger

This is generally considered to be a very bullish sign. Currently, the price is still around 30% below the high of around $ 50 reached in May. Despite the weakening of the past two days, Polkadot is the strongest coin in the Top10 with a plus of 27%.

Polkadot is one of the smart contract platforms recently favored on the crypto market, such as the market leader Ethereum or the highflyer Solana. The multichain platform can connect several parallel chains and enables the cross-chain transfer of all possible data or assets. On the parachains, transactions can be divided into several subtasks and thus processed in parallel. This improves scalability. The network is very flexible and adaptable and enables the sharing of information and functions between the participants.









Editor’s note: Investors can now invest widely in the crypto world with the Euro Krypto Maxx certificate (ISIN DE000LS9RPE9). In addition to selected cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, the Euro Krypto Maxx also invests in the entire value chain of cryptocurrencies from mining to payment. Further details on the Euro Crypto Maxx can be found at Wikifolio.

It is also interesting for German investors that 21shares issued an ETP on Polkadot in February. This replicates the price development of the coin and is traded on the Stuttgart, Düsseldorf and Lang & Schwarz stock exchanges. As with all exchange-traded derivatives, price gains are normally subject to a flat tax of 25%. In contrast, the sale of a direct investment would be taxable during the year at the personal income tax rate, but tax-free for another year.

Image source: BÖRSE ONLINE