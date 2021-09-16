Over $ 1 billion worth of Ethereum burned after EIP-1559 update

Less than six weeks after the launch of the much-lauded Ethereum London upgrade, a whopping amount of ETH was burned on the network.

Burned $ 1 billion of ether

Watchtheburn data backs this up with numbers, as they suggest that over 297,000 ETH, valued at more than $ 1 billion, have been burned on the network since the London Hard Fork was activated on August 5th.

The London Hard Fork improved transaction fees for the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization as it introduced a new burn mechanism. This new burn mechanism requires users to pay a basic fee to initiate a transaction. The basic fee is burned, and the miners receive part of it as a tip.

This new mechanism has proven to be a deflationary tool, reducing the network's rate of inflation. Originally, the Ethereum miners received around 13,000 ETH per day. The ETH burned currently exceeds the daily produced amount of coins.









One of the reasons for the increased ETH outflow is the high transaction fees on the network, which can be attributed to the growing demand in the network emanating from the burgeoning niche NFT. No fewer than 1.2 million transactions are processed on the second largest blockchain every day.

Even if less ETH was burned this week, the amount that will be burned in two months, the next six months, or even a year is unimaginable. If burning continued at this rate through to the next six months, the total ETH burned would reach 1,783,000 and 3,564,000 in the next year.

However, as second-level solutions such as Arbitrum and Optimism are used more and more, this could free up some space on the main blockchain, which could help reduce activity on the ETH blockchain, otherwise it would only increase activity in the network .