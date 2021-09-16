Orlando Bloom meets shark in the sea: What happens then makes his fans freak out

Actor Orlando Bloom (44) obviously does not disturb even one of the most dangerous animals in the world!
Malibu (USA) – actor Orlando Bloom (44) obviously doesn’t upset even one of the most dangerous animals in the world!
The fiancé of singer Katy Perry (36) proves in his latest post on Instagram that he has nerves of steel.
The “Lord of the Rings” star happened upon a great white shark during a paddle excursion.
But instead of running away, Bloom seems to have really enjoyed the encounter wearing only swimming trunks and a baseball cap.
Violent accusations at the Bachelorette reunion: “I think it’s anti-social!”
The photographer Carlos Gauna, who films sharks off the Californian coast, captured the encounter with a drone. In the clip, the animal initially swims two meters away in front of the 44-year-old’s paddleboard.
It moves straight towards the sea creatures. For a short time both slide side by side through the water.
When the shark turns to one side and pulls away, the Hollywood star still hasn’t had enough and follows the white giant a little further.
“Paddle boarding with great white sharks. When fear becomes your friend and @themalibuartist captures the moment,” the actor writes next to the one-minute clip that may have scared many of his five million followers.
“Oh my god, you’re crazy!” Commented a fan on the recording. “You are really crazy sometimes. But we love you anyway,” typed another follower.
Even his future wife insisted on it and wrote under the article that Bloom should simply smear himself with peanut butter the next time. Perry doesn’t seem to be all that fuzzy about her partner’s leisure activities.
The native Brit only recently proved that he feels right at home in the water when he took a break from filming the Amazon Prime series “Carnival Row” in the Czech Republic and went for a completely naked swim in a lake.
Of course, there were also these pictures to marvel at on his social media channels …