Orlando Bloom meets shark in the sea: What happens then makes his fans freak out

Actor Orlando Bloom (44) obviously does not disturb even one of the most dangerous animals in the world!

Malibu (USA) – actor Orlando Bloom ( 44) obviously doesn’t upset even one of the most dangerous animals in the world!

Actor Orlando Bloom (44) likes to be out on the water and does not shy away from contact with one or the other sea creature. © Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP / dpa



The fiancé of singer Katy Perry (36) proves in his latest post on Instagram that he has nerves of steel.

The “Lord of the Rings” star happened upon a great white shark during a paddle excursion.

But instead of running away, Bloom seems to have really enjoyed the encounter wearing only swimming trunks and a baseball cap.

Bachelorette

Violent accusations at the Bachelorette reunion: “I think it’s anti-social!”

The photographer Carlos Gauna, who films sharks off the Californian coast, captured the encounter with a drone. In the clip, the animal initially swims two meters away in front of the 44-year-old’s paddleboard.









It moves straight towards the sea creatures. For a short time both slide side by side through the water.

When the shark turns to one side and pulls away, the Hollywood star still hasn’t had enough and follows the white giant a little further.