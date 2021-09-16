On the film set with Mark Wahlberg: Crew member seriously injured

Shock on the film set with Mark Wahlberg (50)! The actor is currently filming a new Netflix comedy with Kevin Hart (42). In it, Mark plays a family man who finally gets some time for himself – without a wife or children. But on the set of “Me Time” the mood among those involved is probably rather gloomy. Because during the filming in the Sunset Gower Studios in Hollywood there were dramatic scenes last Tuesday. In a serious accident, a crew member fell nine meters!

As MailOnline reported the man fell from a maintenance platform over the set and suffered several broken bones. When the emergency services arrived, the seriously injured employee no longer had a heartbeat. The helpers had to resuscitate him using a defibrillator. The crew member was then taken to a nearby hospital. It is still unclear whether the man wore adequate protective clothing during his work and adhered to the prescribed safety measures. His state of health is also still unknown.

In the past there have been accidents on film sets from time to time. Letitia Wright (27) suffered minor injuries while filming the Black Panther sequel, and Harrison Ford (79) even had to temporarily interrupt the shooting of Indiana Jones because he injured his shoulder.









Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea in Hollywood in November 2016

Mark Wahlberg in June 2014

Rhea and Mark Wahlberg

