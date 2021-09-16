NSM Records releases “Get Carter” with Sylvester Stallone and two premieres on Blu-ray in Mediabooks in September

We only got you a few days ago through various special editions from NSM Records informed, which will be brought onto the market in August, we already have new dealer information about publications in September 2021. The Independent brings on September 24th. “Get Carter – The truth hurts“(USA 2000) on Blu-ray in the limited mediabook including booklet and DVD version in four versions. The action thriller is a remake of the gangster film “Jack does the accounting“(UK 1971). In the remake, Sylvester Stallone starred alongside Miranda Richardson, Rachael Leigh Cook, Mickey Rourke and Michael Caine, the main cast of the original. Official details of the special edition have not yet been revealed.” Get Carter – The truth is hurting “first appeared in 2014 by Warner Home Video with German Dolby Digital 5.1 sound, an audio commentary and seven removed scenes on Blu-ray in the keep case.

In addition, two HD premieres in German will appear as limited mediabook editions in the NSM sales department on September 24th. From the horror movie “Dorian – pact with the devil“(Great Britain, Canada 2004) with Malcolm McDowell a total of five different cover artworks will be brought onto the market – at”Roar at the devil“(Great Britain 1976) with Lee Marvin and Roger Moore there are even eight! Here, too, the DVD version and a booklet are included. The final details are still pending. Amazon.de has listed the films so far, but not yet Pre-orders released, in contrast to the August titles (see price list). (Sw)

Vsl. from September 24, 2021 on Blu-ray Disc:

