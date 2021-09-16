News in the video: Hugh Jackman – Funny teasing against Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have known each other for many years and you can tell. The humorous taunts testify to an actual Hollywood friendship between the two actors.

Hugh Jackman congratulates John Legend on his “Sexiest Man Alive” title and hands it out against fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. See the video, the funny post and how Reynolds reacts to it.

Hugh Jackman, 51, congratulates the newly wed Sexiest Man Alive John Legend, 40, and takes the opportunity to redeem the longstanding feud between him and his friend and colleague Ryan Reynolds, 43. The two actors were both allowed to wear the title as well. In addition, both have a long-term friendship, which is mainly expressed through humorous teasing on social media. This time around, Jackman is of the opinion that Reynolds belongs to the one percent of the wrongly selected titleholders and that John Legend should just choose the right side. In the video you can see how Reynolds reacts to this.

