news.ch – Eva Green is too shy

The French actress (‘The Dreamers’) is happy about her great career because it allows her to embody a wide variety of characters. This is especially a challenge because the Hollywood woman is rather shy in her private life.

“In real life, I’m not confident,” she confessed to the British ‘Hello!’ Magazine. “I’m drawn to playing characters who aren’t like me because sometimes they’re the people I want them to be. If someone annoys you, you can say: ‘Head off!’ “

Life away from the cameras

Eva’s mother – Marlène Jobert (73, ‘He came out of the rain’) – was a successful actress, although she said goodbye to the glamorous job in her 40s. The French hated being judged for their looks and wanted to live a simpler life away from the cameras.









But of course her choice of job had an impact on her daughter, who initially did not want to become an actress. She was too afraid of the comparisons people would make between her and her mother.

Eva’s inspiration

“I’ve always loved acting, but for a long time I kept it a secret because I thought people might think that I just want to get famous like my mother. I felt like I didn’t have the right to do it. Then I saw Isabelle Adjani in ‘The Story of Adèle H.’ and fell so much in love with her work that I had to try. I still love Adjani – she is so extreme and strong. She’s a great inspiration for me, ”enthused Eva Green.

