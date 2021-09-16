New cinema trailers

Like every week we present you the most interesting trailers of the past few days, this time with a trip to the Mexican border, eccentric billionaires, a four-legged friend and a dancing Ryan Gosling.

Transpecos

In the thriller “Transpecos” three border officers are put to the test. During the routine inspection of a vehicle, Flores (Gabriel Luna), Davis (Johnny Simmons) and Hobbs (Clifton Collins Jr.) come across loads that could endanger their lives. An exciting thriller that re-explores the limits of loyalty. Unfortunately, there is still no German release date for Greg Kwedar’s feature film debut, which was celebrated at the Sundance Film Festival.

The Edge of Seventeen

Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) already has problems in high school. After her best friend also dates her brother, she has had enough for now. She feels alone and is looking for new friends, although she has her class teacher, who is played by the brilliant Woody Harrelson. In general, however, he would rather enjoy his lunch break in peace than listen to the teenage girl’s problems.

Boo! A Madea Halloween

Tyler Perry follows in Eddy Murphy’s footsteps in his new comedy “Boo! A Madea Halloween “he plays several characters at the same time and presents us with a trailer that looks stupid, but still exudes enough wit and charm to please. Actually, Madea (Perry) should only keep an eye on the young people celebrating nearby, but then she and her friends get into a real Halloween adventure in which she has to fend off zombies, ghosts and other darklings.

Rules don’t apply

Rules Don’t Apply | Teaser trailer [HD] | Now on Digital HD, Blu-ray & DVD | 20th Century FOX watch on YouTube

Los Angeles 1958, the young actress Marla Mabrey (Lily Collins) arrives at the airport and is picked up by the driver of her client, Frank Forbes (Alden Ehrenreich, the new Han Solo). A relationship quickly develops between the two of them. However, there is a problem with it: The customer, the eccentric billionaire Howard Hughes (Warren Beatty) is strictly against a relationship between one of his employees and the actress. The film will start in German cinemas on December 22nd, 2016.

Who Gets The Dog?

In “Who Get’s The Dog?”, Olive (Alicia Silverstone) and Clay (Ryan Kwanten) have custody disputes about their common dog. Where else the love of children is courted, the two quarrel about the affection of their four-legged friend.









The Hollars

After his mother Sally (Margo Martindale) falls ill, New York artist John (John Krasinski) returns to his small hometown in the Midwest. He is accompanied by his pregnant girlfriend Rebecca (Anna Kendrick). There he encounters familiar chaos made up of his crazy family, ex-girlfriend and old high school buddies. The second directorial work by John Krasinski, paired with a good cast that includes, for example, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and the “District 9” star Sharlto Copley.

La La Land

La La Land Official Trailer – ‘City of Stars’ Teaser (2016) – Emma Stone Movie watch on YouTube

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone already had butterflies in their stomachs in “Crazy, Stupid, Love” and “Gangster Squad”. Now they are swinging the dance floor in the musical drama “La La Land”. Damien Chazelle is directing and writing the screenplay. Before that, he had already gained experience with music films with “Whiplash”. On January 12th 2017 you can enjoy “La La Land” on big screens in Germany.

Seven minutes past midnight

In the drama “Seven Minutes After Midnight”, the 12-year-old Connor (Lewis MacDougall) flees into a fantastic world he created himself. The reason for this is his mother’s illness and the bullying at school, he no longer knows where to go. Then the “monster”, which is originally spoken by Liam Neeson, appears and befriends the boy. With Sigourney Weaver and Felicity Jones, directed by the director JA Bayona, the film also opens on January 12, 2017.

Arcadia

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g2UU3CFhRD0

The world in a near future vision: The world population has increased rapidly and an epidemic has the planet firmly in its grip. Charlie, 39, played by Marc Baylis, works hard day in and day out for his family so they can go to Arcadia. A place that was created by the totalitarian government and is far away from the sick. Suddenly he gets the chance to get a ticket there if he captures a resistance fighter.

White girl

In “White Girl”, college student Leah (Morgan Saylor) falls in love with young Blue (Brian Marc), whom she met at short notice. After a wild night, she does everything she can to win him back. An intense trailer that promises to be an equally stirring film and is based on the earlier diary entries of director Elizabeth Wood.