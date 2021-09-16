Netflix: Keanu Reeves comic book to be filmed – with Reeves himself in the lead role

The new action film by Keanu Reeves is not coming to the cinema, but instead takes place on Netflix. The streaming service was able to win the Hollywood star with a heart project and did not lose any time. Reeves’ comic “BRZRKR” only appeared on March 3, 2021. The idea and story come from the “John Wick” star himself. Now it has been announced: “BRZRKR” will be adapted as a feature film for Netflix and an anime series is also planned. Reeves is involved as an actor and producer. (Also Read: “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” – Everything You Need To Know Before The All-New Marvel Series Starts On Disney +)

“BRZRKR”: Netflix gets Keanu Reeves

"BRZRKR" promises to be a celebration for Reeves fans. The comic is about an immortal warrior who has walked the earth for 80,000 years, as the publisher Boom! Studios and Netflix announced according to "Hollywood Reporter". The man known only by the name "B" is half human, half God. A curse condemns him to eternal violence, over which "B" threatens to go mad. He has only one goal: to uncover the secret of his existence and to end his suffering. For this, the fighting machine has put itself in the service of the US government. For them he takes on missions that are too brutal and dangerous for other agents.









It all sounds like a good mix of Reeves' star roles in "John Wick" and "Constantine", with a good pinch of Wolverine. The idea and story of "BRZRKR" (pronounced as: Berserker) came from Reeves. To implement it, he teamed up with bestselling author Matt Kindt and Marvel artist Ron Garney. Twelve comics are planned. Your story is to be expanded and spun on in the anime series on Netflix, as "Variety" reported. Boom! has already given a foretaste of what the anime series could look like with a teaser.

Reeves stars in a Netflix film

In the announcement of Netflix and Boom! it wasn’t specifically stated that Reeves would star in the film. Fans don’t have to worry though – who else should play a cartoon character who looks like Keanu Reeves? “Variety” also wrote that Reeves will take his role in the series and lend his voice to the character. With this deal, Netflix is ​​finally positioning itself as the first address for Hollywood’s most sought-after stars. However, those involved have not yet announced a possible start date for the film and the subsequent series.