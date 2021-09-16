Netflix brings out fantasy series with Emma Stone · KINO.de

The new Netflix series “Maniac” is already convincing in advance with its prestigious names. Cary Fukunaga (director of “True Detective” season 1), Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone (“La La Land”) and joker Jonah Hill (“22 Jump Street”). That sounds like the next Netflix hit. But what is the Originals series about and when does it start in the stream?

Known from: Born: 11/06/1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona USA

11/06/1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona USA Jobs: Actor, speaker

“Maniac” is a black comedy set in a psychiatric hospital in the 1980s. The focus is on two mentally ailing patients (Hill and Stone) who take refuge in fantastic daydreams. Justin Theroux and “Girls” star Jemima Kirke also appear in supporting roles. The script was written by Fukunaga and Patrick Somerville, who previously worked on “The Leftovers”. The story is based on a black humor series of the same name from Norway, which was published in 2014. Season 1 is 10 episodes of 30 minutes each. You can get further suggestions for the upcoming series year in our picture gallery for the Netflix Originals 2018.

Photo gallery: These are the new Netflix Originals 2018

Start the photo gallery(13 pictures)





Netflix Originals 2018: These are the new series from the streaming giant

With Cary Fukunaga on the register, we can look forward to a stylish, crazy journey across several levels of reality. On the first pictures you can see Johnah Hill and Emma Stone in the typical shrill presentation of the decade. Another set picture shows Emma Stone as a gloomy fairy with flowing blond hair. We are excited to see what Netflix can get out of this weird stuff.

© Netflix

© Netflix

When does “Maniac” start on Netflix?

The exact date is currently not known. Netflix has only stated 2018 so far. The shooting is still going on and you can find some pictures from the set on the Instagram profiles of the stars (Fukunaga, Stone). An official trailer is also not out yet. You can watch the trailer of the Norwegian original for that. As soon as there is news on the topic, we will add it here.

VIDEO: Trailer of the Norwegian template

kino.de News – First trailer for Hawkeye

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.