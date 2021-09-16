Natalie Portman and Moby quarrel over alleged relationship

Moby and Natalie Portman: He says they had a romance. She claims he was just trying to sell his book with it.

Musician Moby reveals in his new autobiography that he was once with Natalie Portman. However, the actress remembers a completely different situation – now he takes a stand again.

After many years in which Moby stayed away from the public, the musician is back with an autobiography. In “Then It Fell Apart”, the 53-year-old deals with his drug use and remembers his crashes. But his love life is also mentioned in the self-critical work, and more precisely: his alleged relationship with Oscar winner Natalie Portman.

Moby and Natalie Portman exchanging blows



Portman and Moby met in 1999 and were briefly together at the time – according to the musician himself. He claims that Portman was 20 years old when he visited her while studying at Harvard University. He kissed her “under centuries-old oak trees” and lay with her in her dormitory room. “I wanted to be Natalie’s friend for a couple of weeks, but it didn’t work,” he says in his book. Portman classifies the alleged romance very differently than Moby himself. She told the US magazine “Harper’s Bazaar”: “I was a fan and went to one of his concerts. When we met after the show, he said: ‘Let’s Be friends. ‘”They would have met now and then, but she quickly understood that he had other intentions. “Then I realized he was a much older man who was acting creepy towards me after I graduated from high school,” said the now 37-year-old. She was not 20, but only 18 years old. She finds it “disturbing” that he would use the story to sell his book.

That, in turn, Moby did not want to sit on and commented on Instagram. He wonders why Portman apparently doesn’t remember their 1999 date. If she regrets it today, that’s fine with him too, but he has photos that prove their romance. The musician has meanwhile deleted the post and replaced it with another: “I have now realized that some criticism of the Natalie passage in the book is justified. It was inconsiderate of me not to let you know beforehand that she appears in the book. It was just as inconsiderate of me not to respect her reaction, “he writes there. Today he realizes that he should have behaved more responsibly and respectfully just because of the large age difference of 14 years.









A late insight, but better than none.

