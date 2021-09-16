Morning Meeting: why Evergrande’s collapse could be very bullish for Bitcoin

Hello traders, in today’s morning meeting we take a look at the developments in China and here around Evergrande (HK :), how these, astonishingly, do not spill over to one or the other and why a shaking of the Chinese financial center could be very bullish for us
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.