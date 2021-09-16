Moby cancels reading tour for his new book

Moby wanted to present his new book in Great Britain and Ireland on four dates in June – these dates have now been canceled. Moby has also announced on Instagram that it will withdraw from social media for the time being.









to the post on Instagram

I will go into hiding for a while. But before I do that, I want to apologize again and make it clear that all of this was my own fault. I’m the one who published the book without showing it to the people I wrote about. I’m the one who posted defensive and arrogant. I’m the one who acted inconsiderately and disrespectfully, both in 2019 and 1999. Nobody is to blame but me. Thank you and i’m sorry.

Natalie Portman: Inappropriate behavior by an older man

In his biography Moby had flirted with having dated Natalie Portman for a short time. The actress corrected the situation shortly after the book was published – in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar: “I was surprised to hear that he described the short time we had known each other as dating. My memory was more of an older man approaching me eerily even though I had just finished high school. ”When they met 20 years ago, she was 18 and he was 33.

Moby’s attempt at justification

Moby then tried to justify herself online and only made the uncomfortable situation worse: “I respect that Natalie probably regrets having dated me (I would probably do that too), but that doesn’t change the fact that we were a short one had a romantic liaison. “

Editor’s recommendation

The artist quickly noticed, however, that this statement was probably only further harming himself – in the end he apologized to Natalie Portman with the words: “In view of our age difference of almost 14 years, I should definitely have acted more responsibly and respectfully.”