Moby and Natalie Portman: A question of memory – culture

It looks like a typical argument on the boulevard: two stars have been fighting for a few days over one or more encounters, a relationship that may have been more than just a friendly one. Against the background of #MeToo, this dispute between the New York pop musician Moby, born in 1965, and the actress Natalie Portman, born in Jerusalem in 1981, are now having a different relevance via traditional and social media.

Portman says the much older man was “creepy” to her

Moby remembers in a book “Then It Fell Apart” that was published in the USA these days, the second part of his autobiography after “Porcelan”, of encounters and dates with the then 18-year-old Natalie Portman. The two of them met backstage in 1999 after one of his concerts in Texas, and Moby then, as he writes in his autobiography, went to parties with her in New York, visited her at university, kissed and kissed under old oak trees on the campus watched her fall asleep. But then nothing came of the love story, she ended it.









Natalie Portman, actress from the USA, last year in Venice at the film festival Photo: Joel C. Ryan / dpa-bildfunk

Portman, on the other hand, said in the magazine “Harper’s Bazar” that some of these memories were very wrong, starting with her age (Moby speaks of the twenty-year-old instead of the 18-year-old) to the “dates” that she recalled not to the fact that here a much older man “being creepy with me when I just had graduated high school“. What she is also annoyed about: That she was not contacted again about this acquaintance, neither by Moby nor by a person in charge from his publishing house.

Moby responded on Instagram

If Moby only wanted to help sales of his book with his memories, it would hardly be worth mentioning – but there is the suspicion in the room that an older man approached a very young woman inappropriately without Portman being there has become exclusive. Moby has now apologized via Instagram after he first posted a photo of himself and Portman from back then on Instagram (which he has since deleted). For not having found out more from her beforehand, but also that he should perhaps have acted more responsibly and respectfully at the time.