Met-Gala: Kim Kardashian and Finneas rely on monochrome look – style

Going black: Kim Kardashian

The Met Gala in New York is the fashion industry’s theme party. People have even appeared here as chandeliers! The red carpet casserole works in such a way that a superstar usually has the designer responsible for his look hanging directly on his forearm. The motto this year: American fashion. So Kim Kardashian came to the party with Demna Gvasalia, the deadly serious creative director of Balenciaga, wearing a Darth Vader doing Pilates body suit with a train that even covered her face. So much subversive, dark energy was of course discussed equally long and broadly in all channels. A kind of Malevich move, some whispered. A bow to the new album of their ex Kanye West, philosophized the others. The woman is just getting a divorce from him. But probably only because she squeezed all knowledge out of him. She now knows how to aesthetically prepare her own label (her underwear is called Skims) to be cool and not just an embarrassing celebrity brand. And she knows when the time has come to initiate the transition from the sex bomb to the icon, namely around 40. The group of silhouette gods, who can be recognized by their mere shadows, only includes greats like Karl Lagerfeld, Udo Lindenberg or Otto. And now this body with the narrow waist and the huge buttocks. Yes, the Kardashian is at this level now, and all the other beauties with their flamboyant breasts are just photo agency stuffing. By the way, Kim’s underpants fit perfectly and are highly recommended.









See red: Finneas

Traditionally, there are three types of male guests at parties with a given motto. The ones who meticulously try to match the theme with their costume. These are rather anxious characters who are afraid of being confronted or attracting attention otherwise. Then there are those who only understand a costume party and immediately forget the motto. They take the party as an occasion for a flamboyant appearance and leave it to the others to construct the connection between their outfit and the actual topic of the evening. And then there are those who come undeterred in dark suits, so they don’t take to heart the costume or motto, but simply satisfy the festive aspect. All three interpretations are permissible, all three types were also to be found at the Met Gala with their motto “American Fashion” – from exaggerated denim vest hobos (USA!) To classic tuxedo wearers (I don’t care!). The Finneas shown here clearly belongs to the ranks of creative self-promoters with a rather relaxed theme – or how else is the fiery red Givenchy suit with a napkin on his face to be interpreted? A reference to the desperado in the Wild West? Or is it a kind of fashion torero with a hint of a face mask? In any case, it is an appearance that was remembered despite the great competition at the Met Gala, and that should have been the aim of the whole evening for Finneas. After all, the musician and actor has so far been fashionable and otherwise rather in the great shadow of his little sister Billie Eilish. She came back as Marilyn Monroe – so she’s definitely the number one costume party.