Meryl Streep Evening at Arte: The Unlikely Star – Culture

Meryl Streep wasn’t even the first choice in 1985 for Out of Africa. Photo: Imago Images





Arte is showing “Out of Africa” again – and a documentary about the main actress Meryl Streep. She is Hollywood’s most versatile actress. But their success was not always considered certain.

Stuttgart – When US director Sydney Pollack shot “Out of Africa” in 1985, he may have guessed that he had the material for one of the most popular movie thugs of all time. Pollack’s old pal Robert Redford was starred for the male lead. But the filmmaker was still at a loss as to who to hire as Isak Dinesen, alias Tania Blixen, as the Danish woman who came to Africa in 1913 and whose scripts the script was based on. Meryl Streep was also proposed, but he immediately rejected her. She is “not sexy enough” for the role. Streep heard this, her outraged ambition was awakened, she auditioned at Pollack – the rest is film history.









Not just women with heartache

On Sunday, August 23, 2020, at 8:15 pm, Arte will show “Out of Africa” again, followed by a documentary each about Streep and one about Karen Blixen. If you look at the love story between a New African and a big game hunter, you are doubly astonished: on the one hand, at the fact that Streep did not win the Oscar for which she was nominated at the time. On the other hand, about the fact that Streep, who was born in 1949, was then able to confidently avoid clichés, did not allow herself to be narrowed down to women with heartache and became the most versatile actress of her generation.

The French documentary “The Undisguised Goddess” does not have its own interview with Streep, but it does have many archive clips. In one of them, the actress herself says that she can understand “Streep fatigue”, that is, Streep oversaturation: There must also be space for colleagues. The risk of Streep oversaturation did not increase over the years, but decreased. In “Julie & Julia”, “The Iron Lady”, “Florence Foster Jenkins”, “The Publisher”, “The Laundromat” and the series “Big Little Lies”, Streep approaches her grooves so naturally and yet radically different that they always like a completely new person steps in front of the camera.

No blind trust

This late phase of Streep’s work comes a little short in the documentary. On the other hand, the improbability of Streep’s career start becomes very clear. She didn’t look like what Hollywood imagined a star to be, and she had a mind of her own. She wanted to have a say, she didn’t blindly trust scripts and directors, she disagreed and asked, as in “Kramer versus Kramer”, to be allowed to rewrite her dialogues. Such actresses quickly get no more offers – Streep’s suggestions were always so good that their directors didn’t complain. Nevertheless, on this Arte evening it becomes clear again: It’s either a small miracle that this talent was able to blossom instead of being blocked early – or Hollywood is much smarter than you like to think.

Broadcast: Arte, Sunday, August 23rd, 2020. “Out of Africa” from 8.15pm, also on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020 at 1.40pm. Documentary “Meryl Streep: The Undisguised Goddess”: Sunday, August 23rd, 10:50 pm; Monday, August 31, 2020 at 3:40 p.m.; Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 9.30 a.m.; online until September 22, 2020. Documentary “Karen Blixen: The dream of an African night” Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 11.45 pm; Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:25 a.m. online until September 19, 2020.





