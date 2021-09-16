Meghan at the cover shoot: jewelry worth 325,000 euros – royals

Everything she wears should set an example.
Duchess Meghan (39) adorned herself with jewelry worth the equivalent of 326,000 euros when she posed with husband Prince Harry (37) for the US magazine “Time 100”.
BILD explains Meghan’s expensive jewelry symbolism.
1997: Princess Diana visiting a Hindu temple in London. The gold Cartier watch flashes on her wrist
Photo: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
In addition to the earlier watch (Cartier, 19,500 euros) from Princess Diana († 36), a Shiffon ring (446 euros) stands out.
It was already worn by three of Meghan’s celebrity friends: Ex-First Lady Michelle Obama (57), tennis ace Serena Williams (39) and Hollywood star Nicole Kidman (54).
The pinky ring from Shiffon (446 euros) is intended to symbolize the empowerment of women. No joke! According to the jewelry brand, the ring has two diamonds, “each supposed to represent a woman who supports another with a promise”
Photo: Shiffon
For this purpose, the star photographer Pari Dukovic (62) was hired, who photographed the Queen’s husband Prince Philip († 99) during his visit to Turkey in 1992 at the age of eight.
Meghan sees himself in this group. She just likes to decorate herself.
Meghan’s jewelry
Cartier watch for 19,500 euros
Princess Diana’s gold Cartier tank watch (19,500 euros) is a gift from Harry. The timepiece was worn by Lady Di in 1997 when she visited the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu Temple in London.
Photo: Cartier
Engagement ring for 297,000 euros
Double commitment: In addition to her golden wedding ring, Meghan continues to wear her engagement ring in the photos (297,000 euros)
Photo: ddp / intertopics / eyevine / Andrew Parsons
Cartier bangle for 5800 euros
With her gold Cartier bracelet (5800 euros) Meghan boldly presents the word “Love”. According to the label, the design stands for “a deep connection”
Photo: Cartier
Gold bracelet for 2600 euros
The mini gold tennis bracelet (2600 euros) was designed by Jennifer Meyer (44), the still-wife of Hollywood star Tobey Maguire (46, “Superman”)
Photo: Jennifer Meyer